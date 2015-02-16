Todd Terje og Emilie Nicolas er nordisk-nominert

Se listen over de 12 nominerte album til Phonofile Nordic Music Prize 2014.

Phonofile gikk nylig inn i Nordic Music Prize. Prisen ble opprettet i år 2010 og deles årlig ut under by:Larm til det juryen mener er beste nordiske album.

Tidligere vinnere er Jónsi (Island) 2011, Goran Kajfes (Sverige) 2012, First Aid Kit 2013 (Sverige) og The Knife 2014 (Sverige).

I år er følgende album nominerte:

Emilie Nicolas (NO) – Like I’m a Warrior

Gracias (FI) – Elengi

Iceage (DK) – Plowing Into the Field of Love

Lorentz (SE) – Kärlekslåtar

Lykke Li (SE) – I Never Learn

Neneh Cherry (SE) – Blank Project

Mirel Wagner (FI) – When the Cellar Children See the Light of Day

Ledige stillinger Trondheim Symfoniorkester Produksjonssjef 12.04.26 Førdefestivalen Marknads- og kommunikasjonssjef 06.04.26 Lørenskog kulturskole Rektor 26.03.26 Hammerfest kulturskole Kulturskolelærere Band/slagverk og Dans 06.04.26 UiT Norges arktiske universitet Førsteamanuensis i musikkpedagogikk 16.04.26 Frosta kommune Kultur Tilkallingsvikar kulturskolen 03.04.26 Se alle stillinger

MØ (DK) – No Mythologies to Follow

Pink Street Boys (ICE) – Trash From the Boys

Prinspóló (ICE) – Sorrí

Selvhenter (DK) – Motions of Large Bodies

Todd Terje (NO) – It’s Album Time

Den nordiske juryen har bestått av Ralf Christensen (DK), Niklas Elmér (SE), Ilkka Mattila (FIN), Audun Vinger (NO) og Arnar Eggert Thoroddsen (ICE).

Juryen uttaler følgende om nominasjonen:

Even though the climate can be cold, the Nordic countries have for a long time been a «hotbed» for musical innovation and progressive stance regarding popular music. The Phonofile Nordic Music Prize, established in 2010, has sought to mirror this ever-evolving scene and this year is no exception. «Scandi-pop» has certainly some common, if unintelligible, features but it’s the variety of modern music making in that one region that continues to dazzle. This year, for instance, we have a female five piece from Denmark that specializes in noise-led, experimental brass music, ethereal neo-pop from Norway sung by alluring, icy songstress, down and dirty scuzz-rock from Iceland, urban hip-hop from Finland and avant-pop from the eternally iconoclastic Neneh Cherry. The Phonofile Nordic Music Prize has room for both youngbloods and established acts but most importantly, it’s the first stop for anyone interested in the most happening sounds in Scandinavia today. May the Nordic aura embrace your souls!