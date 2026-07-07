Tekniker med spesialisering i lys

Carte Blanche - Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani

Carte Blanche er Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani. Selskapet er basert i Bergen og turnerer i inn- og utland. Selskapet har 33 ansatte og et samlet budsjett på ca. 63 millioner kroner.

Selskapet har en liten og fleksibel administrasjon og ansatte med ulik kulturell og nasjonal bakgrunn.

Vi har følgende stilling ledig med snarest mulig tiltredelse og søknadsfrist 1. september:

TEKNIKER MED SPESIALISERING I LYS, 100 % fast stilling.

Sommeren 2026 flytter Carte Blanche – Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani inn i splitter nye lokaler i Sentralbadet Scenekunsthus i Bergen sentrum. Vi leter etter noen som skal være med på å lage og videreutvikle systemer, og bidra til å utnytte husets fulle potensial.

Vi søker en positiv, engasjert og fleksibel tekniker i 100 % fast stilling. Kvinner oppfordres spesielt til å søke.

Kvalifikasjoner:

god kunnskap om grandMA3

relevant erfaring fra scenekunstfeltet

god skriftlig og muntlig framstillingsevne på norsk og engelsk

gode samarbeidsevner

Arbeidsoppgaver:

rigging og avvikling av prøver og forestillinger i Bergen og på turné

bistå til å realisere lysdesignerens visjon

tilpasning av forestillingslys til ulike spillesteder

vedlikehold av lysutstyr

andre arbeidsoppgaver ved behov

Vi tilbyr

en jobb i et av samtidsdansens mest nyskapende kompanier

et splitter nytt, toppmoderne scenekunsthus

en kreativ arbeidsplass i konstant utvikling

lønn etter tariff

Stillingen rapporterer til teknisk sjef. Arbeidssted er selskapets lokaler i Bergen og de stedene Carte Blanche turnerer i inn- og utland.

For mer informasjon om stillingen, ta kontakt med teknisk sjef Jeroen de Groot på e-post: jeroen.de.groot@ncb.no.

NB! I henhold til offentleglova § 25 kan søkerlisten bli offentliggjort.

English

Carte Blanche is the Norwegian National Dance Company. The company is based in Bergen and tours nationally and internationally. The company employs 33 people and has a total budget of approximately NOK 63 million.

The company has a small, flexible administration and employees from diverse cultural and national backgrounds.

We have the following position available for immediate start, with an application deadline of 1 September:

TECHNICIAN SPECIALISING IN LIGHTING, 100 % permanent position.

In the summer of 2026, Carte Blanche – Norwegian National Dance Company will move into brand new premises at Sentralbadet Scenekunsthus in the centre of Bergen. We are looking for someone to help create and further develop systems and contribute to maximising the venue’s potential.

We are seeking a positive, dedicated and flexible technician for a 100 % permanent position. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.

Qualifications:

good working knowledge of grandMA3

relevant experience in performing arts production

excellent communication skills in Norwegian and English, written and spoken

strong teamwork skills and the ability to work well with others

Responsibilities:

rigging and running rehearsals and performances in Bergen and on tour

helping to realise the lighting designer’s vision

adapting lighting designs to different venues

maintaining lighting equipment

other tasks as required

We offer:

a position in one of the most innovative companies in contemporary dance

a brand new, state-of-the-art performing arts venue

a creative workplace in constant development

salary in accordance with the collective agreement

The position reports to the Technical Director. The workplace is the company’s premises in Bergen, as well as the venues where Carte Blanche tours nationally and internationally.

For more information about the position, please contact Technical Director Jeroen de Groot at jeroen.de.groot@ncb.no.

Note: Pursuant to Section 25 of the Freedom of Information Act (offentleglova), the list of applicants may be made public.