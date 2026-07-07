Tekniker med spesialisering i lys
Carte Blanche - Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani
Carte Blanche er Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani. Selskapet er basert i Bergen og turnerer i inn- og utland. Selskapet har 33 ansatte og et samlet budsjett på ca. 63 millioner kroner.
Selskapet har en liten og fleksibel administrasjon og ansatte med ulik kulturell og nasjonal bakgrunn.
Vi har følgende stilling ledig med snarest mulig tiltredelse og søknadsfrist 1. september:
TEKNIKER MED SPESIALISERING I LYS, 100 % fast stilling.
Sommeren 2026 flytter Carte Blanche – Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani inn i splitter nye lokaler i Sentralbadet Scenekunsthus i Bergen sentrum. Vi leter etter noen som skal være med på å lage og videreutvikle systemer, og bidra til å utnytte husets fulle potensial.
Vi søker en positiv, engasjert og fleksibel tekniker i 100 % fast stilling. Kvinner oppfordres spesielt til å søke.
Kvalifikasjoner:
- god kunnskap om grandMA3
- relevant erfaring fra scenekunstfeltet
- god skriftlig og muntlig framstillingsevne på norsk og engelsk
- gode samarbeidsevner
Arbeidsoppgaver:
- rigging og avvikling av prøver og forestillinger i Bergen og på turné
- bistå til å realisere lysdesignerens visjon
- tilpasning av forestillingslys til ulike spillesteder
- vedlikehold av lysutstyr
- andre arbeidsoppgaver ved behov
Vi tilbyr
- en jobb i et av samtidsdansens mest nyskapende kompanier
- et splitter nytt, toppmoderne scenekunsthus
- en kreativ arbeidsplass i konstant utvikling
- lønn etter tariff
Stillingen rapporterer til teknisk sjef. Arbeidssted er selskapets lokaler i Bergen og de stedene Carte Blanche turnerer i inn- og utland.
For mer informasjon om stillingen, ta kontakt med teknisk sjef Jeroen de Groot på e-post: jeroen.de.groot@ncb.no.
NB! I henhold til offentleglova § 25 kan søkerlisten bli offentliggjort.
English
Carte Blanche is the Norwegian National Dance Company. The company is based in Bergen and tours nationally and internationally. The company employs 33 people and has a total budget of approximately NOK 63 million.
The company has a small, flexible administration and employees from diverse cultural and national backgrounds.
We have the following position available for immediate start, with an application deadline of 1 September:
TECHNICIAN SPECIALISING IN LIGHTING, 100 % permanent position.
In the summer of 2026, Carte Blanche – Norwegian National Dance Company will move into brand new premises at Sentralbadet Scenekunsthus in the centre of Bergen. We are looking for someone to help create and further develop systems and contribute to maximising the venue’s potential.
We are seeking a positive, dedicated and flexible technician for a 100 % permanent position. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.
Qualifications:
- good working knowledge of grandMA3
- relevant experience in performing arts production
- excellent communication skills in Norwegian and English, written and spoken
- strong teamwork skills and the ability to work well with others
Responsibilities:
- rigging and running rehearsals and performances in Bergen and on tour
- helping to realise the lighting designer’s vision
- adapting lighting designs to different venues
- maintaining lighting equipment
- other tasks as required
We offer:
- a position in one of the most innovative companies in contemporary dance
- a brand new, state-of-the-art performing arts venue
- a creative workplace in constant development
- salary in accordance with the collective agreement
The position reports to the Technical Director. The workplace is the company’s premises in Bergen, as well as the venues where Carte Blanche tours nationally and internationally.
For more information about the position, please contact Technical Director Jeroen de Groot at jeroen.de.groot@ncb.no.
Note: Pursuant to Section 25 of the Freedom of Information Act (offentleglova), the list of applicants may be made public.