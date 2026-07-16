Féile Oslo Teachers’ Concert
Join us for a concert full of traditional Irish tunes, songs, and dance, as the teachers of Féile Oslo Summer School strike it up on Saturday night!
We are proud to offer you this concert showcasing all the wonderful teachers of this year’s summer school. Let’s all enjoy some good craic and world-class Irish music.
Jenny Melvin – Fiddle
Micheál Broderick – Guitar & banjo
Mark Redmond – Uilleann pipes
Peter Molloy – Flute
Liam Broderick – Song
Stephanie Keane – Dance
Laura Lundy – Dance
Brendan Monaghan – Whistle, bodhrán & pipes
For participants of Féile Oslo Summer School:
The ticket is included in your participation fee, but you have to get it here yourself. Choose the category «Deltager» and proceed as if buying a normal ticket. Important: This ticket will only be valid together with your Féile Oslo wristband.