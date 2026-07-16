Féile Oslo Teachers’ Concert

Join us for a concert full of traditional Irish tunes, songs, and dance, as the teachers of Féile Oslo Summer School strike it up on Saturday night!

We are proud to offer you this concert showcasing all the wonderful teachers of this year’s summer school. Let’s all enjoy some good craic and world-class Irish music.

Jenny Melvin – Fiddle

Micheál Broderick – Guitar & banjo

Mark Redmond – Uilleann pipes

Peter Molloy – Flute

Liam Broderick – Song

Stephanie Keane – Dance

Laura Lundy – Dance

Brendan Monaghan – Whistle, bodhrán & pipes

For participants of Féile Oslo Summer School:

The ticket is included in your participation fee, but you have to get it here yourself. Choose the category «Deltager» and proceed as if buying a normal ticket. Important: This ticket will only be valid together with your Féile Oslo wristband.