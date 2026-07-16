Empty stage

Féile Oslo Teachers’ Concert

Når

15.08.2026 kl. 19:00

Prisinfo

Kr 150/250

Billetter
Om arrangøren

Féile Oslo er en frivillig organisasjon som skal fremme irsk musikk og dans i Norge og styrke opplæringen på feltet. Vår hovedoppgave er å arrangere en årlig sommerskole i irsk musikk og dans i Oslo. Sommerskolen skal være en opplæringsplattform og et møtepunkt for interesserte fra hele landet.
Foreningen skal også jobbe for økt samarbeid og utveksling mellom inn- og utland og mellom profesjonelle og amatører.

‘Féile’ er irsk og betyr festival.

Fylke

Oslo

Join us for a concert full of traditional Irish tunes, songs, and dance, as the teachers of Féile Oslo Summer School strike it up on Saturday night!

We are proud to offer you this concert showcasing all the wonderful teachers of this year’s summer school. Let’s all enjoy some good craic and world-class Irish music.

Jenny Melvin – Fiddle
Micheál Broderick – Guitar & banjo
Mark Redmond – Uilleann pipes
Peter Molloy – Flute
Liam Broderick – Song
Stephanie Keane – Dance
Laura Lundy – Dance
Brendan Monaghan – Whistle, bodhrán & pipes

For participants of Féile Oslo Summer School:
The ticket is included in your participation fee, but you have to get it here yourself. Choose the category «Deltager» and proceed as if buying a normal ticket. Important: This ticket will only be valid together with your Féile Oslo wristband.

Ledige stillinger

Kvinnherad kulturskule

Pianopedagog – fast stilling

Vestland | 16/08/2026
Asker kommune

Kulturhusleder

Akershus | 10/08/2026
Carte Blanche - Norges Nasjonale Dansekompani

Tekniker med spesialisering i lys

Vestland | 01/09/2026
Oslo Kammerakademi

Daglig leder (30 %)

Oslo | 01/09/2026
Norges musikkhøgskole (NMH)

Førsteamanuensis i komposisjon

Oslo | 01/09/2026
Troms musikkråd

Daglig leder

Troms | 09/08/2026
Aalborg Symfoniorkester

Tutti 1. violin

06/10/2026
Aalborg Symfoniorkester

Violin, 3. Koncertmester

07/10/2026
Stiftelsen Kongsberg Jazzfestival

Festivalsjef

Buskerud | 16/08/2026
Stavanger konserthus IKS

Leder for program og produksjon

Rogaland | 05/08/2026
Arktisk Filharmoni

Cello, gruppeleder

Troms | 01/09/2026
Ole Bull Scene AS og Forum Scene AS

Bookingansvarlig

Vestland | 08/08/2026
Festspillene i Nord-Norge

Produksjonsleder

Troms | 15/08/2026
Norsk musikkråd

Rådgiver akustikk og musikklokaler

Oslo | 07/08/2026
Norges musikkhøgskole (NMH)

Førsteamanuensis i sang

Oslo | 31/08/2026
Norges musikkhøgskole (NMH)

Førsteamanuensis i fele

Oslo | 01/09/2026
Se alle stillinger