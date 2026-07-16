Féile Oslo Ceili Night

Friday night is ceili night. Join us for a night of group dances, music and loads of fun!

A ceili is an informal social gathering where we do Irish group dances. Our ceili caller for the night is Åse Kristine Waglen from Sound – Irish Dance Factory. She will «walk us through» the dances first and call them out as we dance, so no preparation is needed and previous dance experience is not required (but bring comfortable shoes).

The ceili is open to everybody! Whether you’ve danced before or not, whether you’re taking lessons at Féile Oslo Summer School or not. So bring your friends, partner, children, and other interested people.

If you want a crash course in ceili dancing before we start, you can sign up for Åse’s ceili crash course at 18.00. You need to buy separate tickets to the crash course and the ceili dance.

For participants of Féile Oslo Summer School:

Both the ceili crash course and the ceili night are free for participants of the summer school, but please remember that you need to retrieve the ticket yourself if you want to join. Choose the category «Deltager» and proceed as if buying a normal ticket. This ticket is only valid together with your Féile Oslo wristband.