Phonofile Nordic Music Prize til Mirel Wagner

Finske Mirel Wagner får prisen for albumet «When The Cellar Children See The Light Of Day».

Juryen har bestått av Laurence Bell (Domino Records), Jeannette Lee (Rough Trade Records), Jonathan Galkin (DFA Records), Jude Rogers (The Guardian) og Andres Lokko (SVD). De har følgende begrunnelse for tildelingen:

“This album showcases a strong, intense new voice that feels like it’s coming from somewhere deep and true. As a set of restrained and alluring short stories, gorgeously sung and played, this record keeps pulling you back into its world. and, please, don’t be scared by the title!”

Prisen er på 30 000 kroner, gitt av organisasjonen GramArt.

Fra Norge var Emilie Nicolas (Like I’m a Warrior) og Todd Terje (It’s Album Time) de nominerte.