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Phonofile Nordic Music Prize til Mirel Wagner

Publisert
06.03.2015
Skrevet av
- Red.

Finske Mirel Wagner får prisen for albumet «When The Cellar Children See The Light Of Day».

Juryen har bestått av Laurence Bell (Domino Records), Jeannette Lee (Rough Trade Records), Jonathan Galkin (DFA Records), Jude Rogers (The Guardian) og Andres Lokko (SVD). De har følgende begrunnelse for tildelingen:

“This album showcases a strong, intense new voice that feels like it’s coming from somewhere deep and true. As a set of restrained and alluring short stories, gorgeously sung and played, this record keeps pulling you back into its world. and, please, don’t be scared by the title!”

Prisen er på 30 000 kroner, gitt av organisasjonen GramArt.

Fra Norge var Emilie Nicolas (Like I’m a Warrior) og Todd Terje (It’s Album Time) de nominerte.

Ledige stillinger

Trondheim Symfoniorkester

Produksjonssjef

12.04.26
Førdefestivalen

Marknads- og kommunikasjonssjef

06.04.26
Lørenskog kulturskole

Rektor

26.03.26
Hammerfest kulturskole

Kulturskolelærere Band/slagverk og Dans

06.04.26
UiT Norges arktiske universitet

Førsteamanuensis i musikkpedagogikk

16.04.26
Frosta kommune Kultur

Tilkallingsvikar kulturskolen

03.04.26
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