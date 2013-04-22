Populærmusikk

HARPA til finsk komponist

Publisert
22.04.2013
Skrevet av
- Red.

Tuomas Kantelinen ble tildelt filmmusikkprisen HARPA i Trondheim søndag.

Tuomas Kantelinen fikk prisen for musikken til den finske filmen «Puhdistus» («The Purge») av regissøren Antti Jokinen.

I jurybegrunnelsen het det:
«We, the Jury, have decided to award the 2013 Nordic Film Music Prize to Tuomas Kantelinen for his wonderfully sensitive scoring for the Finnish film «The Purge» by director Raumo Ronkainen.

Although we want to stress the very high quality level of every one of the five scores presented to us in this selection, we feel that the original music of «The Purge» stood out because of its ability to convey with great sophistication, melodic sense and sensitivity the deep, emotional complexity of the characters and to underline the extreme hardship of the circumstances without ever resorting to easy solutions.

We also wish to thank all the five composers for their great work.»

Internasjonal jury
Juryen besto av filmmusikkomponistene Bernhard Grimaldi (Frankrike), Richard Bells (USA) og Loek Dikker (Nederland)

Dette er fjerde gang prisen på 10 000 euro og et grafisk trykk av Magne Furuholmen deles ut. Lokale juryer i de nordiske landene nominerer hver sin kandidat, og foruten Kantelinen var følgende komponsiter nominert:

Peter Peter for musikk til filmen «Over kanten» (Fridthjof Film) Tuomas Kantelinen for musikk til filmen «Puhdistus» («Purge)» (Solar Films)
Ben Frost og Daniel Bjarnason for musikk til filmen «The Deep» (Baltasar Kormákur)
Benny Andersson for musikk til filmen «Palme» (B-Reel Feture Films)
Peder Kjellsby for musikk til filmen «Varg Veum Kalde hjerter» (Cinemiso)

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