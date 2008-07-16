Trænafestivalen i bilder, del 1
BILLEDSERIE: Træna må være blant de mest pittoreske og karakteristiske kommunene i Norge. Med en rockefestival på toppen ble motivene alt for mange en helg midt i juli. Etter en stram seleksjonsprosess inkluderer denne del én, av totalt tre billedserier fra Trænafestivalen 2008, snapshots av Ingrid Olava i Træna kirke, Damien Rice i Kirkehelleren og Richard Hawley på Træna fyr.
Alle foto: Carl Kristian Johansen
#gallery-16 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-16 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-16 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-16 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
Ved ankomst torsdag kveld 10. juli
#gallery-17 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-17 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-17 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-17 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
Richard Hawley
#gallery-18 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-18 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-18 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-18 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
#gallery-21 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-21 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-21 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-21 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
#gallery-23 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-23 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-23 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-23 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
Ingrid Olava i Træna kirke
#gallery-25 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-25 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-25 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-25 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
Ledige stillinger
Produksjonssjef
Marknads- og kommunikasjonssjef
Rektor
Kulturskolelærere Band/slagverk og Dans
Førsteamanuensis i musikkpedagogikk
Tilkallingsvikar kulturskolen
Damien Rice i Kirkehelleren
Utenfor Kirkehelleren
#gallery-27 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-27 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-27 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-27 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
Ingrid Olava og Damien Rice i Kirkehelleren
#gallery-29 {
margin: auto;
}
#gallery-29 .gallery-item {
float: left;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
width: 33%;
}
#gallery-29 img {
border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;
}
#gallery-29 .gallery-caption {
margin-left: 0;
}
/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */
Kirkehelleren