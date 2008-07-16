Populærmusikk

Trænafestivalen i bilder, del 1

Publisert
16.07.2008
Skrevet av
Carl Kristian Johansen

BILLEDSERIE: Træna må være blant de mest pittoreske og karakteristiske kommunene i Norge. Med en rockefestival på toppen ble motivene alt for mange en helg midt i juli. Etter en stram seleksjonsprosess inkluderer denne del én, av totalt tre billedserier fra Trænafestivalen 2008, snapshots av Ingrid Olava i Træna kirke, Damien Rice i Kirkehelleren og Richard Hawley på Træna fyr.

Alle foto: Carl Kristian Johansen

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Ved ankomst torsdag kveld 10. juli

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Richard Hawley

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Ingrid Olava i Træna kirke

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Ledige stillinger

Trondheim Symfoniorkester

Produksjonssjef

12.04.26
Førdefestivalen

Marknads- og kommunikasjonssjef

06.04.26
Lørenskog kulturskole

Rektor

26.03.26
Hammerfest kulturskole

Kulturskolelærere Band/slagverk og Dans

06.04.26
UiT Norges arktiske universitet

Førsteamanuensis i musikkpedagogikk

16.04.26
Frosta kommune Kultur

Tilkallingsvikar kulturskolen

03.04.26
Se alle stillinger

Damien Rice i Kirkehelleren

Utenfor Kirkehelleren

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Ingrid Olava og Damien Rice i Kirkehelleren

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Kirkehelleren

FestivalerGenrePopulærmusikk

Ledige stillinger

Trondheim Symfoniorkester

Produksjonssjef

12.04.26
Førdefestivalen

Marknads- og kommunikasjonssjef

06.04.26
Lørenskog kulturskole

Rektor

26.03.26
Hammerfest kulturskole

Kulturskolelærere Band/slagverk og Dans

06.04.26
UiT Norges arktiske universitet

Førsteamanuensis i musikkpedagogikk

16.04.26
Frosta kommune Kultur

Tilkallingsvikar kulturskolen

03.04.26
Se alle stillinger

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