Tenor 1 (1) – Permanent

The Norwegian National Opera Chorus

The Norwegian National Opera Chorus (chorus master Stephen Harris) is looking for a classically trained, professional tenor with stage and chorus experience. We have one vacant full-time position in the 1st tenors, from the beginning of august 2026. Singers who are only interested in temp jobs are also welcome to apply.

We ask that all applicants send one (only one!) recent audio or video recording of one aria that shows you from your best side.

Candidates that we find interesting for a position here will be invited to a whole day audition in Oslo on March 17 2026. For that, we ask that you prepare one of the following Mozart-arias: From Die Zauberflöte: Tamino «Dies Bildnis» or from Don Giovanni: Don Ottavio «Dalla sua pace» or from Cosi fan tutte: Ferrando Un’aura amorosa. In addition we want you to bring two contrasting arias by choice of different style, character and language, one of them from the romantic period.

Invitations will be sent out about two weeks before the audition together with more information and some mandatory chorus excerpts.

Qualifications

you have a degree in singing from a recognized institution

you feel at home in both opera and concert repertoire, as a soloist and as a chorister

you have decent acting skills and love performing

you are a true team player and feel comfortable in a chorus

you have a positive, inquiring and flexible attitude

We will emphasize personal skills. The position will demand a lot of work in evenings and weekends.

We can offer

interesting and exciting work in a company undergoing extensive and positive development

solo roles and covers for main stage productions

nice colleagues consisting of 52 highly educated singers, from all over the world

challenging tasks through participation in major or minor opera productions, in own choir concerts and in concerts with the Opera Orchestra and other actors

tariff wages

favorable holiday arrangements

pension funding

free time to compensate split day/evening work, and weeks off for preparation

Please note that the retirement age for the choristers is 56. Candidates above this age will only be considered for temp jobs.

The Norwegian Opera & Ballet aims to promote diversity within the workplace. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of gender or ethnic background.

Requirements

Portfolio and other documents:

Portrait photo

Video:

Video files are optional: Please only send one file, either video OR audio. It should not be more than two years old.

Please only send one file, either video OR audio. It should not be more than two years old. Requirements: At most 1 video file can be uploaded

Audio

Audio files are optional : Please only send one file, either video OR audio. It should not be more than two years old.

: Please only send one file, either video OR audio. It should not be more than two years old. Requirements: At most 1 audio file can be uploaded

Hosting of media files

Files are hosted using 3rd party services such as YouTube, Vimeo, Youku and SoundCloud and need to be linked during the application process.

Usage

files are used for internal usage: streaming only

Questionnaire (on application)

Cover letter: Insert your cover letter here.

Please let us know if you are interested in both permanent and temp jobs.