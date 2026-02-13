Royalty and Finance Assistant – Oslo
peermusic
About peermusic:
Founded by Ralph S. Peer in 1928, peermusic is the world’s largest global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company and operates 39 offices in 32 countries. With well over a million titles in the company’s catalogue, and songs that vary from country, blues, jazz and pop to Latin, concert and rock‘n’roll, peermusic is the largest privately owned company of its kind in the world.
In 2023, peermusic acquired Arctic Rights Management (ARM), the largest indie music publisher in Norway.
We are now seeking a new colleague. Reporting to the Head of finance and royalties Nordics in Sweden, the new Finance and Royalty assistant will be a fully functioning member of the Royalty and Finance teams.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Royalties Payable
- Process and manage royalty payments to clients accurately and in a timely manner
- Maintain comprehensive records of all royalty transactions
- Ensure compliance with contractual payment terms and schedules
- Identify, investigate, and resolve discrepancies or unmatched royalties prior to distribution deadlines
- Perform detailed matching of musical works to ensure correct attribution of income
Royalty Income and Tracking
- Monitor and manage various income sources
- Track incoming royalty payments and statements
- Track and obtain missing statements to ensure timely processing
- Follow up on outstanding payments and missing statements
- Deliver client statements quarterly, meeting all deadlines
Account Management
- Clear and reconcile suspense accounts on a regular basis
- Identify and resolve calculation errors in royalty statements
Client Relations
- Respond to client queries regarding royalty payments and statements
- Update and maintain internal databases with current client details
Finance Operations
- Maintain accurate spreadsheet cashbooks for multiple companies
- Enter cashbook data into QuickBooks accounting software
- Ensure all financial records are up-to-date and reconciled
Financial Reporting and Compliance
- Analyse large data sets and create meaningful reports
- Gather and compile information for auditors, corporate teams, and senior management
General Duties
- Maintain and archive department files in an organized manner
- Handle various ad hoc projects and reports as needed
What You Bring To The Position:
- 2 years of relevant work experience, ideally in a royalty role
- You have experience with accounting software (Tripletex, poweroffice or similar)
- Strong numerical and analytical skills with high attention to detail
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and spreadsheet management
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- You are fluent in English and Norwegian
- You are a team player and can work efficiently from the office or remotely
- Experience from the music industry is a plus
peermusic is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. Incoming applications are only evaluated for their professional qualifications, regardless of race, skin color, religion, gender, sexual identity, nationality, severe disability or age.