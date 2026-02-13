Royalty and Finance Assistant – Oslo

peermusic

About peermusic:

Founded by Ralph S. Peer in 1928, peermusic is the world’s largest global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company and operates 39 offices in 32 countries. With well over a million titles in the company’s catalogue, and songs that vary from country, blues, jazz and pop to Latin, concert and rock‘n’roll, peermusic is the largest privately owned company of its kind in the world.

In 2023, peermusic acquired Arctic Rights Management (ARM), the largest indie music publisher in Norway.

We are now seeking a new colleague. Reporting to the Head of finance and royalties Nordics in Sweden, the new Finance and Royalty assistant will be a fully functioning member of the Royalty and Finance teams.

Tasks and responsibilities:

Royalties Payable

Process and manage royalty payments to clients accurately and in a timely manner

Maintain comprehensive records of all royalty transactions

Ensure compliance with contractual payment terms and schedules

Identify, investigate, and resolve discrepancies or unmatched royalties prior to distribution deadlines

Perform detailed matching of musical works to ensure correct attribution of income

Royalty Income and Tracking

Monitor and manage various income sources

Track incoming royalty payments and statements

Track and obtain missing statements to ensure timely processing

Follow up on outstanding payments and missing statements

Deliver client statements quarterly, meeting all deadlines

Account Management

Clear and reconcile suspense accounts on a regular basis

Identify and resolve calculation errors in royalty statements

Client Relations

Respond to client queries regarding royalty payments and statements

Update and maintain internal databases with current client details

Finance Operations

Maintain accurate spreadsheet cashbooks for multiple companies

Enter cashbook data into QuickBooks accounting software

Ensure all financial records are up-to-date and reconciled

Financial Reporting and Compliance

Analyse large data sets and create meaningful reports

Gather and compile information for auditors, corporate teams, and senior management

General Duties

Maintain and archive department files in an organized manner

Handle various ad hoc projects and reports as needed

What You Bring To The Position:

2 years of relevant work experience, ideally in a royalty role

You have experience with accounting software (Tripletex, poweroffice or similar)

Strong numerical and analytical skills with high attention to detail

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and spreadsheet management

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities

Strong written and verbal communication skills

You are fluent in English and Norwegian

You are a team player and can work efficiently from the office or remotely

Experience from the music industry is a plus

peermusic is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. Incoming applications are only evaluated for their professional qualifications, regardless of race, skin color, religion, gender, sexual identity, nationality, severe disability or age.