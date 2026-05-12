Zosimos’ ni liv – en telematisk opera i fire land

In the opera, composed by Jostein Stalheim with a libretto by Astrid L Niesbuhr, Zosimos takes you on a journey through time and space. From Egypt in the 4th century to today’s Europe, past and present are woven together in a story about life, the fear of death and hope for the future. The project is ambitious, innovative and moving – an opera that connects performers and audience in the moment.

Zosimos’ Nine Lives is more than a performance. It is artistic research in practice, where technology meets live music, choreography and scenography to explore interaction, presence and human relations.

Get free tickets to the premiere on May 24th and join this unique production.