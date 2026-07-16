Féile Oslo 2026 | Sommerskole i irsk musikk og dans

Féile Oslo er en frivillig organisasjon som skal fremme irsk musikk og dans i Norge og styrke opplæringen på feltet. Vår hovedoppgave er å arrangere en årlig sommerskole i irsk musikk og dans i Oslo. Sommerskolen skal være en opplæringsplattform og et møtepunkt for interesserte fra hele landet. Foreningen skal også jobbe for økt samarbeid og utveksling mellom inn- og utland og mellom profesjonelle og amatører.

Music and dance tuition, ceili, concerts, sessions, and loads of fun as we celebrate our 5th anniversary!

Lessons:

In 2026, we teach fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, bodhrán, whistle, harp, folk/trad guitar, banjo/mandolin (new of 2026), traditional singing, sean-nós dance, modern Irish dance, and ceili introduction. There will also be a grúpa ceoil (trad band).

You will receive 1,5 hours of tuition per class per day, and you can choose to sign up for the whole weekend (4,5 hours) or just Saturday and Sunday (3 hours). It is also possible to buy a day pass.

Exceptions: The dance show and grúpa ceoil are not open for day passes. We also ask that you contact us beforehand if you wish to join these classes on Saturday and Sunday only.

Under 25? We offer a certain number of free places. Please send us an email if you’re interested! feile.oslo.summer.school@gmail.com

Take a look at the schedule below:

Bodhrán with Morgan Davison 10.00–11.30

Learn Irish rhythms and bodhrán technique.

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Fiddle with Jenny Melvin 10.00–11.30

Learn Irish tunes, bowing technique, and ornamentation.

Sean-nós dance with Stephanie Keane 10.00–11.30

Old style Irish percussive dance. Bring comfortable shoes with a hard sole.

Folk/trad guitar with Micheál Broderick 11.45–13.15

Folk song and trad tune backing.

Flute with Peter Molloy 11.45–13.15

Learn Irish tunes, technique, and ornamentation.

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Whistle with Mark Redmond 11.45–13.15

Learn Irish tunes, technique, and ornamentation.

Harp with Jenny Melvin 11.45–13.15

Learn beautiful tunes and technique. We can help out with the lend of a certain number of harps.

Modern Irish dance: Technique with Laura Lundy 11.45–13.15

Soft and hard shoe technique. From primary level.

Traditional singing with Liam Broderick 14.00–15.30

Learn traditional songs and ornamentation.

Uilleann pipes with Mark Redmond 14.00–15.30

Learn Irish tunes, technique, and ornamentation.

Banjo/mandolin with Micheál Broderick 14.00–15.30

Learn Irish tunes, technique, and ornamentation.

Modern Irish dance: Show with Laura Lundy 14.00–15.30

Irish show choreography. From primary level. To be performed at the closing of the Féile.

Grúpa ceoil with Brendan Monaghan 15.45–17.15

Play Irish tunes as a band and perform at the closing of the Féile. Open to all instruments.

Prices*:

Tuition full weekend 14.08.–16.08.

1 class for 3 days NOK 1 990

2 classes for 3 days NOK 3 184

3 classes for 3 days NOK 4 179

4 classes for 3 days NOK 5 174

Tuition Saturday and Sunday 15.08. – 16.08.

1 class for 2 days NOK 1 340

2 classes for 2 days NOK 2 144

3 classes for 2 days NOK 2 814

4 classes for 2 days NOK 3 484

Day pass

1 class for 1 day NOK 770

2 classes for 1 days NOK 1 232

3 classes for 1 days NOK 1 617

4 classes for 1 days NOK 2 002

*Including discounts when you join more than one class.