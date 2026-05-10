A Journey Through Lithuanian Music Culture in Norway

For English, se below

Scandinavian Lithuanian Organisation of Culture presenterer en konsert med familietrioen bestående av mor Rasa Vaičiulytė (fortepiano) og døtrene Ramunė Buikaitė (sang) og Saulė Buikaitė (fiolin).

Trioen presenterer et unikt program som spenner over hele bredden av litauisk komponistkunst, fra den anerkjente nasjonale komponisten M. K. Čiurlionis til moderne komponister.

Publikum vil oppleve et rikt musikalsk mangfold og bli kjent med viktige lag av Litauens kulturhistorie. Den musikalske arven og klezmer-tradisjonen gir konserten en ekstra dimensjon av kulturelt mangfold.

Formålet med arrangementet er å fremme tilknytningen mellom litauisk og norsk kulturliv, og invitere det norske publikummet til å oppdage Litauens rike musikalske arv.

Musikken er det universelle språket som bringer folk sammen.

English

Scandinavian Lithuanian Organisation of Culture presents a concert with a family trio consisting of mother Rasa Vaičiulytė (piano) and daughters Ramunė Buikaitė (vocals) and Saulė Buikaitė (violin).

The trio brings a unique programme spanning Lithuanian compositional art, from the celebrated national composer M. K. Čiurlionis to contemporary composers.

Through the music, audiences are taken on a journey into the heart of Lithuania’s cultural history, discovering a tradition that is both deeply rooted and surprisingly diverse. The klezmer tradition adds an extra layer, making this an evening of exceptional cultural richness.

This is an invitation to discover, to connect, and to explore a musical world that deserves to be heard far beyond its borders.

Music is the universal language that brings people together.

Tickets

Purchased via TicketCo or at the door from 30 minutes before the performance.

Adress

Gamle Raadhus Scene, Christiania torv 1

The orange house to your right when you stand with your back to the statue of HANSKEN on Christiania Square and look down Rådhusgaten towards the Opera. Right next to Rådhusgata 30.