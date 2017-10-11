Musikklister

Spilleliste NRK P13 uke 41-42

NRK P13s A-liste spilles ca. hver sjette time, B-listen én gang i døgnet.

NRK P13s A-liste spilles ca. hver sjette time, B-listen én gang i døgnet.

BANDLÅT LAND UKE
A-LISTA:
HjerteslagSkyggesidenNOR1
First Aid KitIt's A ShameSVE1
The NationalDay I DieUSA4
The KillersRun For CoverUSA4
Daughter
Burn It Down
UK
5
Death By Unga Bunga
Into The Night
NOR5(1)
Foo FightersThe Sky Is A Neigborhood
USA6
No. 4
Det Finnes Bare ViNOR7
BeckDear LifeUSA7
LordePerfect Places
NZE8 (3)
Daniel Kvammen & Lars Vaular
Som Om Himmelen Revna
NOR10
St. VincentNew York
USA11
Susanne Sundfør
UndercoverNOR19
B-LISTA:
WeezerWeekend Woman
USA1
Band Of Gold
I Wanna Dance With You AgainNOR1
Sweden
Back AgainNOR1
Great NewsNever Get My LoveNOR1
MotorpsychoThe Maypole
NOR4
RostamBike DreamUSA4
Vasas Flora Och FaunaTesla Vill Int Kom HitSVE4
Ida JenshusGreatest LoveNOR4
SløtfacePittedNOR4
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
Over Everything
AUS/US
5
Jadudah
What We BuiltNOR5
Pale WavesTelevision RomanceUK5
Imitating Aeroplanes
Stomping Ground
NOR6
Weaves#53
KAN6
Real Ones
Hey JuniorNOR6
Thea & The WildCity of GoldNOR
7
KommodeCaptain Of Your Sinking Ship
NOR
8
Siv Jakobsen
Berry & Whythe
NOR
8
Grizzly Bear
Mourning Sound
USA8
The Regrettes
Hey Now
USA8
Alex Cameron & Angel OIsen
Stranger's Kiss
USA11
The Struts

One Night Only
USA11
The Strypes
Behind Closed Doors
UK11
KakkmaddafakkaAll I Want To Hear (ÅÅÅ)
NOR
16

Publisert:

Del: