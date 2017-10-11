Spilleliste NRK P13 uke 41-42

A-LISTA:

Hjerteslag Skyggesiden NOR 1

First Aid Kit It's A Shame SVE 1

The National Day I Die USA 4

The Killers Run For Cover USA 4

Daughter

Burn It Down

UK

5

Death By Unga Bunga

Into The Night

NOR 5(1)

Foo Fighters The Sky Is A Neigborhood

USA 6

No. 4

Det Finnes Bare Vi NOR 7

Beck Dear Life USA 7

Lorde Perfect Places

NZE 8 (3)

Daniel Kvammen & Lars Vaular

Som Om Himmelen Revna

NOR 10

St. Vincent New York

USA 11

Susanne Sundfør

Undercover NOR 19

B-LISTA:



Weezer Weekend Woman

USA 1

Band Of Gold

I Wanna Dance With You Again NOR 1

Sweden

Back Again NOR 1

Great News Never Get My Love NOR 1

Motorpsycho The Maypole

NOR 4

Rostam Bike Dream USA 4

Vasas Flora Och Fauna Tesla Vill Int Kom Hit SVE 4

Ida Jenshus Greatest Love NOR 4

Sløtface Pitted NOR 4

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

Over Everything

AUS/US

5

Jadudah

What We Built NOR 5

Pale Waves Television Romance UK 5

Imitating Aeroplanes

Stomping Ground

NOR 6

Weaves #53

KAN 6

Real Ones

Hey Junior NOR 6

Thea & The Wild City of Gold NOR

7

Kommode Captain Of Your Sinking Ship

NOR

8

Siv Jakobsen

Berry & Whythe

NOR

8

Grizzly Bear

Mourning Sound

USA 8

The Regrettes

Hey Now

USA 8

Alex Cameron & Angel OIsen

Stranger's Kiss

USA 11

The Struts



One Night Only

USA 11

The Strypes

Behind Closed Doors

UK 11