Spilleliste NRK P13 uke 41-42

NRK P13s A-liste spilles ca. hver sjette time, B-listen én gang i døgnet.
|BAND
|LÅT
|LAND
|UKE
|A-LISTA:
|Hjerteslag
|Skyggesiden
|NOR
|1
|First Aid Kit
|It's A Shame
|SVE
|1
|The National
|Day I Die
|USA
|4
|The Killers
|Run For Cover
|USA
|4
|Daughter
|Burn It Down
|UK
|5
|Death By Unga Bunga
|Into The Night
|NOR
|5(1)
|Foo Fighters
|The Sky Is A Neigborhood
|USA
|6
|No. 4
|Det Finnes Bare Vi
|NOR
|7
|Beck
|Dear Life
|USA
|7
|Lorde
|Perfect Places
|NZE
|8 (3)
|Daniel Kvammen & Lars Vaular
|Som Om Himmelen Revna
|NOR
|10
|St. Vincent
|New York
|USA
|11
|Susanne Sundfør
|Undercover
|NOR
|19
|B-LISTA:
|Weezer
|Weekend Woman
|USA
|1
|Band Of Gold
|I Wanna Dance With You Again
|NOR
|1
|Sweden
|Back Again
|NOR
|1
|Great News
|Never Get My Love
|NOR
|1
|Motorpsycho
|The Maypole
|NOR
|4
|Rostam
|Bike Dream
|USA
|4
|Vasas Flora Och Fauna
|Tesla Vill Int Kom Hit
|SVE
|4
|Ida Jenshus
|Greatest Love
|NOR
|4
|Sløtface
|Pitted
|NOR
|4
|Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
|Over Everything
|AUS/US
|5
|Jadudah
|What We Built
|NOR
|5
|Pale Waves
|Television Romance
|UK
|5
|Imitating Aeroplanes
|Stomping Ground
|NOR
|6
|Weaves
|#53
|KAN
|6
|Real Ones
|Hey Junior
|NOR
|6
|Thea & The Wild
|City of Gold
|NOR
|7
|Kommode
|Captain Of Your Sinking Ship
|NOR
|8
|Siv Jakobsen
|Berry & Whythe
|NOR
|8
|Grizzly Bear
|Mourning Sound
|USA
|8
|The Regrettes
|Hey Now
|USA
|8
|Alex Cameron & Angel OIsen
|Stranger's Kiss
|USA
|11
|The Struts
|One Night Only
|USA
|11
|The Strypes
|Behind Closed Doors
|UK
|11
|Kakkmaddafakka
|All I Want To Hear (ÅÅÅ)
|NOR
|16
